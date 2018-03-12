L&G PMC Japan Equity Index G
LGJEIP3:LN
273.30
GBp
2.00
0.73%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
246.40 - 296.70
1年トータルリターン
4.23%
年初来リターン
-3.50%
前日終値
275.30
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
273.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
19.172
設定日
04/06/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Japan Equity Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to track the sterling total return of the FTSE Japan Index. The Fund invests in Japanese equities and cash.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com