L&G JPMorgan Emerging Market
LGJEGS5:LN
215.38
GBp
0.82
0.38%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
184.25 - 221.47
1年トータルリターン
16.52%
年初来リターン
0.66%
前日終値
214.56
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
215.38
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
3.390
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SAVEMEI:LN
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞICVC-新興国市場
|1.55 百万
|3.35 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G JPMorgan Emerging Markets - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide long term capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of emerging markets companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com