L&G Jupiter Distribution LS4
LGJDL4L:LN
151.41
GBp
0.35
0.23%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
150.70 - 156.27
1年トータルリターン
-0.84%
年初来リターン
-2.85%
前日終値
151.76
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
151.41
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
18.145
設定日
04/10/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JUPDSTI:LN
Jupiter Distribution Fund
|29.55 百万
|18.02 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Jupiter Distribution - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a sustainable level of income and the prospect of capital growth over the long term. The Fund invests in fixed interest securities and UK equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com