L&G JPMorgan Cautious Manage
LGJCM3P:LN
132.60
GBp
0.09
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
121.77 - 134.21
1年トータルリターン
8.55%
年初来リターン
0.23%
前日終値
132.51
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
132.6
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
14.400
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JPCTRAA:LN
JPM - Global Macro Balanced
|79.58 千
|56.50 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G JPMorgan Cautious Managed - Pension is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve growth in capital and income appreciation over the long term. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of assets worldwide.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com