L&G Invesco Perpetual Global
LGIVB21:LN
144.14
GBp
0.17
0.12%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
143.13 - 148.29
1年トータルリターン
-2.97%
年初来リターン
-1.93%
前日終値
144.31
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
144.14
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
3.528
設定日
12/13/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INVGBBI:LN
Invesco Perpetual Fixed Inte
|4.14 百万
|3.60 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Invesco Perpetual Global Bond - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a combination of income and capital growth over the medium to long term.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com