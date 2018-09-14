L&G Ignis UK Property LS4-Li
LGIUG21:LN
114.81
GBp
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
109.50 - 114.81
1年トータルリターン
4.84%
年初来リターン
3.16%
前日終値
114.80
52週レンジ
109.50 - 114.81
1年トータルリターン
4.84%
年初来リターン
3.16%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Physical Assets and Securities
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
114.81
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
3.376
設定日
05/04/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Ignis UK Property - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve income and capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of the Ignis UK Property Fund.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com