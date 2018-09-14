L&G Investec UK Smaller Comp
LGIU25P:LN
409.20
GBp
0.03
0.01%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
362.04 - 413.47
1年トータルリターン
11.15%
年初来リターン
4.88%
前日終値
409.17
52週レンジ
362.04 - 413.47
1年トータルリターン
11.14%
年初来リターン
4.88%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
409.2
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
1.591
設定日
04/19/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INUSMCI:LN
Investec Fund Series i - UK
|35.27 千
|1.57 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Investec UK Smaller Companies - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term capital growth. The Fund invests in equities issued by UK smaller companies and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are equities issued by UK smaller companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com