L&G International Index LS4-
LGITLS5:LN
1,727.90
GBp
4.30
0.25%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,546.60 - 1,760.30
1年トータルリターン
11.57%
年初来リターン
5.44%
前日終値
1,723.60
1年トータルリターン
10.11%
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
1,727.9
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
19.699
設定日
04/10/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G International Index - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to secure long term capital growth. The Fund invests in international securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com