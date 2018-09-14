Legal & General Exempt Inter
LGITG17:LN
324.60
GBp
0.80
0.25%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
288.80 - 333.20
1年トータルリターン
12.05%
年初来リターン
5.66%
前日終値
323.80
52週レンジ
288.80 - 333.20
1年トータルリターン
10.15%
年初来リターン
5.66%
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
324.6
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
222.094
設定日
06/12/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Legal & General Exempt International Pension Fund is an open-end pension fund registered in the United Kingdom.
住所Ignis Asset Management Ltd
50 Bothwell Street
Glasgow G2 6HRU
United Kingdom
電話番号Fon: +44 (0) 20 7545 6000
Webサイト
-