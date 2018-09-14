Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Grow

LGIRX:US
NASDAQ GM
17.85
USD
0.03
0.17%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
16.70 - 18.29
1年トータルリターン
7.47%
年初来リターン
2.92%
前日終値
17.82
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
17.85
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
1.161
設定日
09/28/2007
直近配当額 ( 06/29/2018)
0.0441
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.99%
ファンドマネージャ
GIULIO MARTINI / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.50%
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
1.48%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LAHYX:US
ﾛｰﾄﾞ･ｱﾍﾞｯﾄ･ﾊｲ･ｲｰﾙﾄﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
22.59 百万 168.52 百万 17.95
LGLIX:US
ﾛｰﾄﾞ･ｱﾍﾞｯﾄ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ･ﾘｰﾀﾞｰｽﾞ･ﾌｧﾝ
4.00 百万 126.65 百万 13.49
LMGYX:US
Lord Abbett Growth Opportuni
4.56 百万 109.91 百万 11.70
LVMIX:US
Lord Abbett Calibrated Mid C
4.98 百万 107.40 百万 11.44
LVCIX:US
Lord Abbett Calibrated Large
4.58 百万 93.19 百万 9.92
LAIDX:US
Lord Abbett International Di
10.26 百万 78.10 百万 8.32
LICYX:US
Lord Abbett International Eq
5.57 百万 77.89 百万 8.30
LMCYX:US
Lord Abbett Mid Cap Stock Fu
2.21 百万 65.40 百万 6.97
LCFYX:US
Lord Abbett Convertible Fund
3.44 百万 47.28 百万 5.03
LAFYX:US
Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund
3.01 百万 46.79 百万 4.98
企業概要
Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Growth Fund is a "fund of funds" that invests more in equity securities than fixed income securities and is appropriate for investors with a high risk tolerance who seek a diversified global portfolio.
住所
Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号
1-888-522-2388
Webサイト
www.lordabbett.com