L&G Invesco Perpetual Monthl
LGIPNS4:LN
191.85
GBp
0.39
0.20%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
191.07 - 194.90
1年トータルリターン
-0.71%
年初来リターン
-1.23%
前日終値
191.46
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
191.85
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
27.922
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INVMHPI:LN
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽｺ･ﾊﾟｰﾍﾟﾁｭｱﾙ固定金利ｲﾝﾍﾞ
|26.62 百万
|28.48 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Invesco Perpetual Monthly Income Plus - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a high level of income and capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in corporate and government high yielding debt securities globally and equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com