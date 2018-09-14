L&G Invesco Perpetual Income
LGIPI2L:LN
252.89
GBp
0.11
0.04%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
239.08 - 259.92
1年トータルリターン
-1.03%
年初来リターン
-1.58%
前日終値
253.00
52週レンジ
239.08 - 259.92
1年トータルリターン
-0.85%
年初来リターン
-1.58%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
252.89
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
59.629
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Invesco Perpetual Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a reasonable level of income along with capital growth. The Fund invests in UK companies, with the balance invested internationally.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com