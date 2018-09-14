L&G Invesco Perpetual Income
LGIPI25:LN
227.27
GBp
0.13
0.06%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
213.12 - 235.19
1年トータルリターン
-2.08%
年初来リターン
-2.56%
前日終値
227.40
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
227.27
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
18.513
設定日
04/13/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INVINCI:LN
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽｺ･ﾊﾟｰﾍﾟﾁｭｱﾙUK:ｲﾝｶﾑﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|1.08 百万
|19.00 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Invesco Perpetual Income -Pen is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income while also achieving capital growth. The Fund invests in UK equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com