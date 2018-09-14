L&G Invesco Perpetual High I
LGIPHS5:LN
246.51
GBp
0.25
0.10%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
232.38 - 254.07
1年トータルリターン
0.34%
年初来リターン
-0.60%
前日終値
246.76
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
運用アセットクラス
重視地域
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
246.51
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
72.356
設定日
10/19/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
直近配当利回り（税込）
ファンドマネージャ
定額申込手数料
償還手数料
償還手数料
手数料
信託報酬額
経費率
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
INVHIII:LN
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽｺ･ﾊﾟｰﾍﾟﾁｭｱﾙUK:ﾊｲ･ｲﾝｶﾑ
|16.32 百万
|74.40 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Invesco Perpetual High Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth while generating a high level of income. The Fund invests mainly in UK companies, with the balance invested internationally.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com