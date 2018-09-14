L&G Invesco Perpetual Europe
LGIPEGP:LN
225.92
GBp
0.07
0.03%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
222.29 - 233.01
1年トータルリターン
-1.20%
年初来リターン
-0.14%
前日終値
225.99
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
225.92
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
6.600
設定日
01/23/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
INVEUEI:LN
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽｺ･ﾊﾟｰﾍﾟﾁｭｱﾙ欧州投資ｼﾘｰｽ
|674.85
|6.60 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Invesco Perpetual European Equities - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth in Continental Europe. The Fund invests in shares of companies in Continental Europe.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com