L&G Invesco Perpetual Corpor
LGIPC3P:LN
197.84
GBp
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
196.34 - 200.48
1年トータルリターン
0.37%
年初来リターン
-0.84%
前日終値
197.83
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
197.84
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
10.004
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INVCPBI:LN
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽｺ･ﾊﾟｰﾍﾟﾁｭｱﾙ固定金利ｲﾝﾍﾞ
|11.24 百万
|10.12 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Invesco Perpetual Corporate Bond - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a high level of overall return with relative security of capital. The Fund invests primarily in fixed interest securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com