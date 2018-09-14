L&G Invesco Perpetual Asian
LGIPAG2:LN
356.32
GBp
1.02
0.29%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
346.56 - 391.10
1年トータルリターン
-0.69%
年初来リターン
-6.71%
前日終値
355.30
52週レンジ
346.56 - 391.10
1年トータルリターン
-0.29%
年初来リターン
-6.71%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
356.32
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
11.600
設定日
04/13/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INVASII:LN
Invesco Perpetual Far Easter
|1.71 千
|11.60 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Invesco Perpetual Asian - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth in Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Fund invests primarily in shares of companies in Asia and Australasia (excluding Japan), and it may include other Asian and Australasian related investments.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com