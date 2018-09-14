L&G IP Over 15 Years Gilts I
LGIOGIP:LN
2,207.20
GBp
12.40
0.56%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,108.80 - 2,300.00
1年トータルリターン
2.02%
年初来リターン
-1.64%
前日終値
2,219.60
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
2,207.2
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
84.129
設定日
11/21/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G IP Over 15 Years Gilts Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to track the total return of the FTSE-A Government (Over 15 Year) Index to within +/- 0.25% each year for two years in three.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com