Lloyd George Indian Ocean Fu
LGIOCEC:KY
116.92
USD
更新日時 2018/08/31
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
111.47 - 128.01
1年トータルリターン
2.29%
年初来リターン
-4.87%
52週レンジ
111.47 - 128.01
1年トータルリターン
2.29%
年初来リターン
-4.87%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 08/31/2018)
116.92
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 08/31/2018)
86.028
設定日
12/01/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
LGM Indian Ocean Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The Fund's objective is to generate long term capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in listed equities and equity-related securities in India but may also invest in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Vietnam and other markets in the Asia region.
住所FundPartner Solutions Europe SA
15 Avenue JF Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-