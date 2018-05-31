Lloyd George Indian Ocean Fu
更新日時 2018/05/31
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
110.54 - 126.52
1年トータルリターン
4.65%
年初来リターン
-3.31%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 05/31/2018)
117.55
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 05/31/2018)
87.862
設定日
12/01/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
LGM Indian Ocean Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the Cayman I slands. The Fund's objective is to generate long term capital appreciation. T he Fund invests primarily in listed equities and equity-related securities in I ndia but may also invest in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Mauritius, V ietnam and other markets in the Asia region.
住所FundPartner Solutions Europe SA
15 Avenue JF Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-