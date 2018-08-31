Lloyd George Indian Ocean Fu

LGIOCEA:KY
114.41
USD
更新日時 2018/08/31
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
110.33 - 126.17
1年トータルリターン
1.02%
年初来リターン
-5.65%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 08/31/2018)
114.41
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 08/31/2018)
86.028
設定日
12/01/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
-
企業概要
LGM Indian Ocean Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The Fund's objective is to generate long term capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in listed equities and equity-related securities in India but may also invest in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Vietnam and other markets in the Asia region.
住所
FundPartner Solutions Europe SA
15 Avenue JF Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-