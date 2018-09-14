L&G International 3 -Pen
LGINT3P:LN
1,854.60
GBp
4.80
0.26%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,653.00 - 1,904.30
1年トータルリターン
11.68%
年初来リターン
5.40%
前日終値
1,849.80
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
1,854.6
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
222.094
設定日
04/06/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G International - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in international equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com