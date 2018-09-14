L&G Index Linked Gilt 2 G27-

LGILGS4:LN
789.30
GBp
2.10
0.27%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
767.10 - 815.30
1年トータルリターン
1.54%
年初来リターン
-2.04%
前日終値
791.40
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
789.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
64.151
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Index Linked Gilt - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve the best return. The Fund invests in UK gilts, UK corporate fixed interest, and money market.
住所
Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号
Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com