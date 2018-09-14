L&G Index Linked Gilt 2 G27-
LGILG1A:LN
813.30
GBp
2.10
0.26%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
792.50 - 840.30
1年トータルリターン
1.11%
年初来リターン
-2.35%
前日終値
815.40
792.50 - 840.30
-1.57%
-2.35%
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
813.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
64.151
設定日
09/15/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Index Linked Gilt - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve the best return. The Fund invests in UK gilts, UK corporate fixed interest, and money market.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com