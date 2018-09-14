Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Grow
LGIKX:US
NASDAQ GM
17.90
USD
0.03
0.17%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
16.73 - 18.33
1年トータルリターン
7.81%
年初来リターン
3.18%
前日終値
17.87
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
17.9
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
1.161
設定日
07/01/2015
直近配当額 ( 06/29/2018)
0.0558
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.31%
ファンドマネージャ
GIULIO MARTINI / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
1.23%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LAHYX:US
ﾛｰﾄﾞ･ｱﾍﾞｯﾄ･ﾊｲ･ｲｰﾙﾄﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|22.59 百万
|168.52 百万
|17.95
|
LGLIX:US
ﾛｰﾄﾞ･ｱﾍﾞｯﾄ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ･ﾘｰﾀﾞｰｽﾞ･ﾌｧﾝ
|4.00 百万
|126.65 百万
|13.49
|
LMGYX:US
Lord Abbett Growth Opportuni
|4.56 百万
|109.91 百万
|11.70
|
LVMIX:US
Lord Abbett Calibrated Mid C
|4.98 百万
|107.40 百万
|11.44
|
LVCIX:US
Lord Abbett Calibrated Large
|4.58 百万
|93.19 百万
|9.92
|
LAIDX:US
Lord Abbett International Di
|10.26 百万
|78.10 百万
|8.32
|
LICYX:US
Lord Abbett International Eq
|5.57 百万
|77.89 百万
|8.30
|
LMCYX:US
Lord Abbett Mid Cap Stock Fu
|2.21 百万
|65.40 百万
|6.97
|
LCFYX:US
Lord Abbett Convertible Fund
|3.44 百万
|47.28 百万
|5.03
|
LAFYX:US
Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund
|3.01 百万
|46.79 百万
|4.98
企業概要
Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Growth Fund is a "fund of funds" that invests more in equity securities than fixed income securities and is appropriate for investors with a high risk tolerance who seek a diversified global portfolio.
住所Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号1-888-522-2388
Webサイトwww.lordabbett.com