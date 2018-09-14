L&G Investec Global Free Ent
LGIGFE2:LN
284.63
GBp
0.23
0.08%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
257.25 - 291.01
1年トータルリターン
8.15%
年初来リターン
3.13%
前日終値
284.86
52週レンジ
257.25 - 291.01
1年トータルリターン
8.40%
年初来リターン
3.13%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
284.63
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
10.674
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GUIGLPA:LN
Investec Funds Series ii - G
|1.08 百万
|10.52 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Investec Global Free Enterprise - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in global equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com