L&G Investec Global Energy 2
LGIGE2L:LN
143.03
GBp
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
122.99 - 150.13
1年トータルリターン
7.63%
年初来リターン
3.55%
前日終値
143.04
52週レンジ
122.99 - 150.13
1年トータルリターン
7.70%
年初来リターン
3.55%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
143.03
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
533.800
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INVGEAA:LN
ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾃｯｸ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞii-ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｴﾈﾙ
|261.97 千
|522.00 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Investec Global Energy - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve growth over the long term. The Fund invests in energy and commodity companies worldwide.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com