L&G IP Global Equity 70:30 I
LGIG7GP:LN
305.70
GBp
3.90
1.26%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
275.60 - 309.60
1年トータルリターン
8.64%
年初来リターン
2.96%
前日終値
309.60
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
305.7
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
245.665
設定日
06/12/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G IP Global Equity 70:30 Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate high returns. The Fund invests in UK and overseas equity markets.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com