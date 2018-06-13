L&G Invesco Perpetual Distri
LGIDG25:LN
221.72
GBp
0.14
0.06%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
214.53 - 224.66
1年トータルリターン
-0.48%
年初来リターン
-0.83%
前日終値
221.86
52週レンジ
214.53 - 224.66
1年トータルリターン
-0.48%
年初来リターン
-0.83%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
221.72
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
14.383
設定日
04/18/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INVDISI:LN
Invesco Perpetual Fixed Inte
|22.82 百万
|14.38 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Invesco Perpetual Distribution - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve medium to long-term capital growth while also providing income. The Fund invests in global debt and equity securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com