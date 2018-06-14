L&G Investec Cautious Manage
LGICMS5:LN
180.65
GBp
0.23
0.13%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
174.40 - 180.75
1年トータルリターン
2.11%
年初来リターン
0.91%
前日終値
180.42
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
180.65
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
81.294
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GUIEBII:LN
Investec Fund Series i - Cau
|29.44 百万
|81.82 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Investec Cautious Managed - Life is an open-end insurance fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a combination of income and long term capital growth. The fund invests in equities, bonds, and other fixed interest securities of high quality and marketability.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com