L&G Investec Cautious Manage
LGICM25:LN
181.10
GBp
0.02
0.01%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
173.80 - 181.70
1年トータルリターン
1.83%
年初来リターン
0.47%
前日終値
181.08
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
181.1
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
12.630
設定日
04/13/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GUIEBII:LN
Investec Fund Series i - Cau
|4.50 百万
|12.51 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Investec Cautious Managed - Pension is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a combination of income and long term capital growth. The Fund invests conservatively in a diversified portfolio of equities, bonds and other fixed interest securities of high quality and marketability.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com