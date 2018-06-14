L&G Investec American 3-Pen
LGIAP17:LN
3,017.40
GBp
21.70
0.71%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,538.80 - 3,039.10
1年トータルリターン
16.47%
年初来リターン
10.16%
前日終値
3,039.10
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
3,017.4
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
21.600
設定日
11/21/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INVAMIA:LN
Investec Funds Series ii - A
|5.75 千
|20.60 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Investec American - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term capital growth. The Fund invests in equities of US companies and derivatives.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com