L&G Schroder Monthly High In
LGHYG25:LN
166.84
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
前日終値
166.84
52週レンジ
161.52 - 169.65
1年トータルリターン
2.95%
年初来リターン
-0.29%
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
166.84
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
7.049
設定日
10/17/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL SCOTT
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Schroder Monthly High Income is an open end fund domiciled in the UK. The Fund's investment objective is to achieve a high level of income from a diversified portfolio of debt securities. The full spectrum of available securities, including unrated issues and those of non-investment grade, will be utilised. Investments will be in directly held transferable securities.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com