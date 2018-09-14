L&G Henderson UK Property LS
LGHUPLL:LN
128.67
GBp
0.33
0.26%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
119.17 - 132.75
1年トータルリターン
7.94%
年初来リターン
4.99%
前日終値
128.34
ファンド分類
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
128.67
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
26.104
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
PTFPRAI:LN
ｼﾞｬﾅｽ･ﾍﾝﾀﾞｰｿﾝ英国ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨPAI
|25.24 百万
|25.99 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Henderson UK Property - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate a high income along with growth from both income and capital. The Fund invests in property related assets and commercial property.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com