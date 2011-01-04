Lazard Global Active Funds P

LGHQIUD:ID
Pending Listing
LGHQIUD:ID is pending listing
USD
商品分類
OEIC
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
19.671
設定日
04/01/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
YVETTE KLEVAN / JARED DANIELS
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912828VB:GOV
700.00 672.49 千 2.93
912828XB:GOV
695.00 670.13 千 2.92
EH949454:COR
825.00 667.33 千 2.90
AL997424:COR
360.00 466.80 千 2.03
UV825938:COR
1.61 千 454.42 千 1.98
EI234744:COR
260.50 千 453.72 千 1.97
912828R3:GOV
485.00 446.54 千 1.94
EK410030:COR
1.59 千 434.53 千 1.89
EJ023429:COR
82.10 千 425.65 千 1.85
EI052878:COR
362.00 400.97 千 1.74
企業概要
Lazard Global Active Funds PLC - Global Fixed Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek maximum total return from a combination of current income and capital appreciation.
住所
Lazard Global Active Funds plc
Abbey Court, Block C
Irish Life Centre
Lower Abbey Street
Dublin 1, Ireland
電話番号
353-1-790-5068
Webサイト
www.lazardnet.com