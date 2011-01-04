Lazard Global Active Funds P
LGHQIUD:ID
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
19.671
設定日
04/01/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
YVETTE KLEVAN / JARED DANIELS
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828VB:GOV
|700.00
|672.49 千
|2.93
|
912828XB:GOV
|695.00
|670.13 千
|2.92
|
EH949454:COR
|825.00
|667.33 千
|2.90
|
AL997424:COR
|360.00
|466.80 千
|2.03
|
UV825938:COR
|1.61 千
|454.42 千
|1.98
|
EI234744:COR
|260.50 千
|453.72 千
|1.97
|
912828R3:GOV
|485.00
|446.54 千
|1.94
|
EK410030:COR
|1.59 千
|434.53 千
|1.89
|
EJ023429:COR
|82.10 千
|425.65 千
|1.85
|
EI052878:COR
|362.00
|400.97 千
|1.74
企業概要
Lazard Global Active Funds PLC - Global Fixed Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek maximum total return from a combination of current income and capital appreciation.
住所Lazard Global Active Funds plc
Abbey Court, Block C
Irish Life Centre
Lower Abbey Street
Dublin 1, Ireland
電話番号353-1-790-5068
Webサイトwww.lazardnet.com