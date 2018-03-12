L&G Henderson Preference & B
LGHPB2L:LN
162.68
GBp
0.06
0.04%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
157.28 - 164.98
1年トータルリターン
3.31%
年初来リターン
-1.13%
前日終値
162.62
52週レンジ
157.28 - 164.98
1年トータルリターン
3.14%
年初来リターン
-1.13%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
162.68
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
17.389
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
HNPBDZA:LN
Janus Henderson Preference &
|8.11 百万
|17.75 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Henderson Preference & Bond - Life is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a return. The Fund invests primarily in sterling denominated preference shares, government securities, corporate bonds, Eurobonds, and other bonds.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com