L&G Henderson European Growt
LGHOP17:LN
3,035.20
GBp
10.50
0.35%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,663.60 - 3,147.70
1年トータルリターン
12.12%
年初来リターン
-0.55%
前日終値
3,024.70
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
3,035.2
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
17.032
設定日
11/21/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Henderson European Growth - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in European except the UK equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com