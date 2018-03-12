L&G Henderson MM Distributio
LGHMG2P:LN
135.65
GBp
0.29
0.21%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
131.73 - 139.41
1年トータルリターン
2.18%
年初来リターン
-1.36%
前日終値
135.36
52週レンジ
131.73 - 139.41
1年トータルリターン
1.96%
年初来リターン
-1.36%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
135.65
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
128.000
設定日
04/07/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
HNINDPI:LN
Janus Henderson Multi-Manage
|92.67 千
|125.10 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Henderson Multi Manager Distribution - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide an income significantly in excess of the yield of the FTSE All Share Index with the prospect for capital growth. The Fund invests in authorized unit trusts and/or authorized companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com