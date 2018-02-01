L&G HSBC Life Amanah 3-Pen
LGHLA25:LN
2,452.10
GBp
22.80
0.92%
更新日時 2018/02/01
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,218.70 - 2,530.10
前日終値
2,474.90
1年トータルリターン
13.70%
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/01/2018)
2,452.1
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
2.514
設定日
12/19/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G HSBC Life Amanah - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to grow their money in line with the performance of the Dow Jones Islamic Titans 100 Index. The Fund invests in company shares from around the world and is compliant with Islamic Shariah principles.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com