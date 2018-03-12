L&G High Income 3-Pen
LGHIN3P:LN
2,100.70
GBp
3.50
0.17%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,958.30 - 2,132.40
1年トータルリターン
6.21%
年初来リターン
-0.28%
前日終値
2,097.20
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
2,100.7
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
9.738
設定日
04/06/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G High Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a high income. The Fund invests in fixed interest securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com