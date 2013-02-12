Lazard Global Hexagon Equity
LGHICEA:ID
Pending Listing
CHF
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Long Short
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/31/2017)
26.729
設定日
12/02/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
USD:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ
|5.28 千
|5.28 百万
|39.88
|
912796KX:GOV
|1.26 千
|1.26 百万
|9.52
|
912796LC:GOV
|1.24 千
|1.23 百万
|9.30
|
912796LS:GOV
|1.22 千
|1.21 百万
|9.11
|
912796LB:GOV
|1.15 千
|1.15 百万
|8.66
|
912796KR:GOV
|1.13 千
|1.13 百万
|8.51
|
912796KF:GOV
|1.07 千
|1.07 百万
|8.08
|
912796KL:GOV
|1.06 千
|1.05 百万
|7.97
|
CHF:CUR
ｽｲｽ ﾌﾗﾝ
|4.61
|4.77 千
|0.04
|
JPY:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ/円
|105.02
|950.46
|0.01
企業概要
Lazard Global Hexagon Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equities and equity-related securities throughout the world.
住所Iona Building Block
Shelbourne Road
Dublin 4
Ireland
電話番号-
Webサイト
-