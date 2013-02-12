Lazard Global Hexagon Equity

LGHICEA:ID
CHF
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Long Short
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/31/2017)
26.729
設定日
12/02/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
USD:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ
5.28 千 5.28 百万 39.88
912796KX:GOV
1.26 千 1.26 百万 9.52
912796LC:GOV
1.24 千 1.23 百万 9.30
912796LS:GOV
1.22 千 1.21 百万 9.11
912796LB:GOV
1.15 千 1.15 百万 8.66
912796KR:GOV
1.13 千 1.13 百万 8.51
912796KF:GOV
1.07 千 1.07 百万 8.08
912796KL:GOV
1.06 千 1.05 百万 7.97
CHF:CUR
ｽｲｽ ﾌﾗﾝ
4.61 4.77 千 0.04
JPY:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ/円
105.02 950.46 0.01
企業概要
Lazard Global Hexagon Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equities and equity-related securities throughout the world.
住所
Iona Building Block
Shelbourne Road
Dublin 4
Ireland
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-