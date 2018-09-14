Legal & General Sterling Inc
LGHGIRA:LN
185.00
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
184.30 - 187.90
1年トータルリターン
0.27%
年初来リターン
-1.23%
前日終値
185.00
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
185
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
511.400
設定日
03/02/2009
直近配当額 ( 08/16/2018)
0.473675
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.07%
ファンドマネージャ
MARK BENSTEAD
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.16%
経費率
1.41%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LEGHIRI:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|97.89 百万
|47.38 百万
|10.85
|
EI915686:COR
|8.72 千
|10.50 百万
|2.41
|
EG298862:COR
|7.35 千
|7.53 百万
|1.73
|
EC342599:COR
|6.69 千
|7.07 百万
|1.62
|
EI042021:COR
|4.93 千
|6.84 百万
|1.57
|
AP344566:COR
|6.79 千
|6.62 百万
|1.52
|
EI395028:COR
|5.95 千
|6.62 百万
|1.52
|
TT312970:COR
|3.00 千
|6.60 百万
|1.51
|
EI495543:COR
|5.37 千
|6.58 百万
|1.51
|
EJ516173:COR
|6.30 千
|6.50 百万
|1.49
企業概要
Legal & General Sterling Income Fund is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests predominantly in interest-bearing securities issued by governments, other public issuers and companies worldwide.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com