L&G Henderson Global Equity
LGHGEIG:LN
150.46
GBp
0.03
0.02%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
144.70 - 152.85
1年トータルリターン
2.07%
年初来リターン
-0.49%
前日終値
150.49
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
運用アセットクラス
重視地域
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
150.46
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
3.100
設定日
04/18/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
直近配当利回り（税込）
ファンドマネージャ
定額申込手数料
償還手数料
償還手数料
手数料
信託報酬額
経費率
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NSIFHIR:LN
Janus Henderson Global Equit
|4.92 千
|3.10 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Henderson Global Equity Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve an income in excess of that of the MSCI World Index.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com