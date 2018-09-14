L&G HSBC Global Distribution
LGHGD4L:LN
154.08
GBp
0.07
0.05%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
148.24 - 158.03
1年トータルリターン
0.35%
年初来リターン
0.24%
前日終値
154.15
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
154.08
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
201.400
設定日
10/22/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G HSBC Global Distribution - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a high level of income. The Fund invests in a broad range of asset classes across global markets.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com