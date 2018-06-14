L&G Henderson Fixed Interest
LGHF25P:LN
164.12
GBp
0.23
0.14%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
163.52 - 168.26
1年トータルリターン
-1.13%
年初来リターン
-2.22%
前日終値
163.89
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
164.12
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
17.400
設定日
04/18/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ABTFIXI:LN
Janus Henderson Fixed Intere
|79.55 千
|17.50 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Henderson Fixed Interest Monthly Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a high yield. The Fund invests in fixed interest securities including preference shares.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com