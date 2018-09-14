L&G Henderson European Growt
LGHEG2L:LN
306.63
GBp
0.09
0.03%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
289.22 - 313.99
1年トータルリターン
0.54%
年初来リターン
-0.39%
前日終値
306.72
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
306.63
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
15.076
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Henderson European Growth - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to seek long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in the securities of European companies excluding the UK.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com