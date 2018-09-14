L&G Henderson Global Equity
LGHDB17:LN
1,846.60
GBp
2.70
0.15%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,665.50 - 1,910.50
1年トータルリターン
7.32%
年初来リターン
1.81%
前日終値
1,843.90
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
1,846.6
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
11/21/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Henderson Global Equity Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve an income in excess of that of the MSCI World Index with the potential for long-term capital growth.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com