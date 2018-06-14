L&G Henderson China Opportun
LGHCOS5:LN
373.64
GBp
0.19
0.05%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
302.80 - 374.82
1年トータルリターン
20.14%
年初来リターン
6.49%
前日終値
373.83
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
373.64
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
4.971
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GAHKCHA:LN
ｼﾞｬﾅｽ･ﾍﾝﾀﾞｰｿﾝ中国ｵﾎﾟﾁｭﾆﾃｨｰｽﾞ
|325.23 千
|4.75 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Henderson China Opportunities - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term capital growth. The Fund invests in Hong Kong and Chinese companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com