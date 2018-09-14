L&G Henderson Cautious Manag
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
170.47 - 183.25
1年トータルリターン
0.55%
年初来リターン
-1.39%
前日終値
176.87
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
運用アセットクラス
重視地域
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
176.75
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
7.807
設定日
04/13/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
直近配当利回り（税込）
ファンドマネージャ
定額申込手数料
償還手数料
償還手数料
手数料
信託報酬額
経費率
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GACMGRI:LN
ﾍﾝﾀﾞｰｿﾝ-ｺｰｼｬｽ･ﾏﾈｰｼﾞﾄﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|5.17 百万
|8.01 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Henderson Cautious Managed - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income and long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in a combination of company shares and a range of bonds in any country with no more than 60% of its value in company equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com