L&G Henderson Sterling Bond
LGHBLS5:LN
157.09
GBp
0.05
0.03%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
155.69 - 159.78
1年トータルリターン
-0.61%
年初来リターン
-1.33%
前日終値
157.14
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
157.09
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
27.920
設定日
03/03/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
PRLPREI:LN
Janus Henderson Sterling Bon
|44.14 百万
|28.25 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Henderson Sterling Bond - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a high and stable level of income. The Fund invests in sterling-denominated fixed interest securities including preference shares, concentrating on investment grade corporate bonds.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com